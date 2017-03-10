We do not speak about the Premier League - Buehler

Huddersfield Town's squad members and backroom staff have not yet spoken about the possibility of Premier League football next season, according to assistant coach Christoph Buehler.

Buehler arrived at the John Smith's Stadium with David Wagner in November 2015 and has helped introduce the gegenpressing brand of football to the West Yorkshire club - with help from Andrew Hughes.

That full-throttle style of play has taken the Terriers to third in the Championship, with an automatic promotion spot to the top flight almost in reach.

But despite Town's current position in the league, Buehler is adamant no one in the changing room has spoken about the possibility of Premier League football next season.

In fact, the assistant revealed the squad and backroom staff were too focused on enjoying the current season and continuing their good form on the pitch by putting in the hours off it.

"To be honest I don't think we speak about the Premier League," he said.

"We are speaking about our next opponent and this is now Brentford.

"The players obviously like to win and obviously they are enjoying this season as well.

"Probably this is one of the best seasons some players had in their lives so far and this is what we are enjoying and nobody is talking about the Premier League.

"We can talk about the Premier League maybe in the summer but not now."

The German assistant - who provides the head coach with video analysis before, during and after football matches - believes Town are over-achieving this year, which helps take the pressure off the players.

In his role particularly, he has noticed individual players becoming more aware of their performances as confidence has grown through the season, making the video feedback sessions less important.

"We needed a lot of individual meetings with the players - which I did, for example, with the video meetings - but now they have built up a big confidence and I think they exactly know what they do.

"My personal opinion is that everybody knows we don't have anything to lose.

"We are still performing over the expectation line - nobody expected us to be in this place in the table to the end of the season, so we are playing with freedom.

"We will do what we did in the past. We look forward to the next game, which is around the corner, after we have done this the next game is coming up.

"We still have 11 games to go and anything could happen in these games."