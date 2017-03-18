Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are waiting on the extent of Jonathan Hogg's injury after the midfielder was stretchered off during the 4-0 defeat at Bristol City.

The midfielder was taken to hospital after the 7th minute collision with team-mate Mark Hudson left the player unable to move on the pitch for nearly 15 minutes.

Eventually the 28-year-old was placed in a neck brace before being carried off to a a round of applause from all corners of Ashton Gate.

Hogg was then taken to hospital where he required two scans on the nasty-looking injury with no further news at the present time.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner confirmed the nature of Hogg's injury saying, “Jonathan Hogg has a neck injury. He could talk, but he has had one scan at the hospital and needs another."

And although not making excuses for his side's below-par performance in the defeat, the German boss did admit the injury had an adverse effect on his players.

"I am sure the situation with Jonathan Hogg caused us maybe mentally some problems,” he said.