Huddersfield Town fans will not have to make the 16-flight trek up the St James' Park stairs next season if they and Newcastle United are promoted to the Premier League.

That's because the Premier League have decided to make new rules benefiting the traveling fans from next season onwards.

Chief executive Richard Scudamore has told top tier clubs they must house away fans in the lowest tier of the ground, with newly promoted clubs also having to abide by the new rules.

“Basically you won’t be able to be stuck up in the third tier, out in the corner, if you’re an away fan,” said Scudamore.

“Pitch-side is the easiest way of describing it but clearly some ground configurations (mean) there might be some gap between where the seats actually are, and there might be something else in between that and the pitch.

“It’s about atmosphere. One of the unique things about our game, particularly in England, is the amount of away fans and the noise they create.

“When an away goal is scored, you want that atmosphere and interaction between the two sets of fans.”

During his announcement, Scudamore also revealed that a report run by Ernst & Young found the average cost of a Premier League ticket to be £31, while a quarter cost £20 or less.

The league has been criticised for it's ticket prices since it split from the Football League in 1992 and is often compared to the German Bundesliga where ticket prices are dramatically less and the focus is on making football accessible to all.

The Premier League also has the most lucrative television deal in football history, leading more fans to demand more affordable ticketing.