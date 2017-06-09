Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have joined the 19 other Premier League clubs in backing changes to club ownership rules which aim to make it easier to reject potentially damaging investors taking over top-flight teams.

Sky News report that the 20 Premier League chairmen - including Town's Dean Hoyle - voted unanimously to approve the changes to the top tier's Owners and Directors Test at its annual general meeting on Thursday.

A source told Sky Sports the chairmen had voted to give the Premier League "the power to impose such conditions as it sees fit in order to ensure compliance with PL Rules on finance, Owners and Directors Test, disclosure of ownership issues and associations and influence".

The source went on to suggest that failure to provide all relevant information or offering false, misleading or inaccurate information about the finances of the proposed new owner would result in disqualification from ownership.

The new Premier League rules will also allow the league to reject a proposed new owner if they have "engaged in conduct outside the UK that would constitute an offence… if such conduct had taken place in the UK, whether or not such conduct resulted in a conviction".

The move has come about on the back of the controversial takeover bids of both Hull City and Southampton.

The Saints were subject to a £200m takeover bid from Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng, who had admitted to charges of bribery but escaped charges after giving evidence for the prosecution in both cases - meaning the Premier League had no grounds to block his proposed takeover.

Hull were subject to a takeover bid from Dai Yongge and his sister Hawken Xiu Li, with a Premier League investigation revealing several "red flags" over his commercial background.