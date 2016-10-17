Huddersfield Town backing #HandsOffHRI through Derby County ticket offer

Huddersfield Town Chairman and Dean Hoyle and Head Coach David Wagner back the Save HRI A&E campaign.

The #HandsOffHRI campaign is set to benefit from Huddersfield Town’s latest ticket offer as Derby County get set to visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Town are offering cut-price tickets for all home areas at £12 for adults and seniors and £6 for Under 18s for the Championship match until 5pm on Friday afternoon.

For every £12 ticket bought, £2 will be donated to the campaign to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s accident and emergency department.

And for each £6 ticket purchased, £1 will go to #HandsOffHRI.

Huddersfield and Calderdale health chiefs will announce whether the ‘Right Care Right Time Right Place’ proposal is to go ahead at a public meeting on Thursday.

Under the proposal, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will be demolished and replaced with a smaller hospital on the adjacent Acre Mills site which will have an urgent care centre but no A&E.

Emergency care will be centralised at an expanded Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

Derby have already sold all their 1,953 ticket allocation for Saturday’s game with Town hoping for another 20,000-plus crowd as they aim to maintain their strong start to the season under German boss David Wagner.

Sunday’s derby against Sheffield Wednesday drew a recorded gate of 22,368, the highest ever for a league game at the John Smith’s Stadium, Town’s home since 1994.

Town commercial director Sean Jarvis explained: “Huddersfield Town prides itself on being a community club and ‘doing the right thing’ by the local area.

“We’ve already supported the #HandsOffHRI campaign, but we felt it was important to show our backing during an important week, with Thursday’s vital decision pending.

“We’ve also tried to make tickets as affordable as possible for our fans to keep the momentum running.

“Obviously the result was not the one we wanted against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday (Town were beaten 1-0).

“But fans and staff alike should be proud of setting a new record gate for a home league game at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Hopefully we can have another big crowd backing David Wagner’s side this weekend!”

Fans should note the price for seniors in the Fantastic Media Stand lower tier is the usual £10, with Under 18s £5.