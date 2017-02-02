Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will beat Brighton at the John smith's Stadium tonight and go on to finish third in the league.

That's according to the software engineers at Football Manager, who ran a simulation of the rest of the Championship season.

Football Manager was created in 1992 and - after years of development - is now used by an array of Premier League sides using its database to scout potential transfer targets.

Over the last 24 years, Sports Interactive has built a network of scouts around the world who file detailed reports players and teams which help to fine-tune the game's accuracy.

And the game's supercomputer expects Town to take three points off the Seagulls tonight.

Unfortunately, the Terriers pick up just four points from their last five games - blowing the chance of automatic promotion and leaving them just short of Brighton in second place.

Nakhi Wells is the main reason for Town's strong run after January, scoring 13 goals to take his tally for the season up to 20.

Loan signing Izzy Brown plays every game after joining from Chelsea, but a return of one goal and three assists in his 19 appearances isn't enough to help the club into the automatic promotion spots.

Newcastle United lift the Championship trophy on the final day of the season, following Dwight Gayle's six goals in 10 games on his return from injury.

Brighton's implosion after leading the league is down to an inability to grind out results, with the Seagulls not picking up a draw in the league after January.

Glenn Murray's 22-goal haul fires the south coast club into the Premier League, but a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the season secures the title for Newcastle.

Town are joined in the playoffs by Reading, Leeds United and Derby County, while Sheffield Wednesday pick up two points over a four-game spell to all but end their hopes of a play-off berth.

Bermudian striker Nahki Wells finishes the season as the league's fourth top scorer with 20 goals behind Chris Wood (21), Glenn Murray (22) and Dwight Gayle (26).

At the other end of the table, Rotherham, Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion see themselves relegated, while Blackburn stay up thanks to wins over the Latics and the Brewers.

Here is how Football Manager predicts the final standings to look.