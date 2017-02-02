Huddersfield Town will beat Brighton at the John smith's Stadium tonight and go on to finish third in the league.

That's according to the software engineers at Football Manager, who ran a simulation of the rest of the Championship season.

Football Manager was created in 1992 and - after years of development - is now used by an array of Premier League sides using its database to scout potential transfer targets.

Over the last 24 years, Sports Interactive has built a network of scouts around the world who file detailed reports players and teams which help to fine-tune the game's accuracy.

And the game's supercomputer expects Town to take three points off the Seagulls tonight.

Unfortunately, the Terriers pick up just four points from their last five games - blowing the chance of automatic promotion and leaving them just short of Brighton in second place.

Nakhi Wells is the main reason for Town's strong run after January, scoring 13 goals to take his tally for the season up to 20.

Loan signing Izzy Brown plays every game after joining from Chelsea, but a return of one goal and three assists in his 19 appearances isn't enough to help the club into the automatic promotion spots.

Newcastle won the Championship in 2009/10 at the first attempt since relegation from the top flight

Newcastle United lift the Championship trophy on the final day of the season, following Dwight Gayle's six goals in 10 games on his return from injury.

Brighton's implosion after leading the league is down to an inability to grind out results, with the Seagulls not picking up a draw in the league after January.

Glenn Murray's 22-goal haul fires the south coast club into the Premier League, but a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the season secures the title for Newcastle.

Town are joined in the playoffs by Reading, Leeds United and Derby County, while Sheffield Wednesday pick up two points over a four-game spell to all but end their hopes of a play-off berth.

Bermudian striker Nahki Wells finishes the season as the league's fourth top scorer with 20 goals behind Chris Wood (21), Glenn Murray (22) and Dwight Gayle (26).

At the other end of the table, Rotherham, Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion see themselves relegated, while Blackburn stay up thanks to wins over the Latics and the Brewers.

Here is how Football Manager predicts the final standings to look.

Pos. P W D L F A GD Pts

1

Newcastle United

46

27

11

8

91

48

43

92

2

Brighton & Hove Albion

46

27

6

13

74

39

35

87

3

Huddersfield Town

46

26

7

13

66

50

16

85

4

Reading

46

25

9

12

72

56

16

84

5

Leeds United

46

21

15

10

56

37

19

78

6

Derby County

46

23

7

16

67

53

14

76

7

Norwich City

46

21

10

15

75

59

16

73

8

Sheffield Wednesday

46

20

12

14

60

49

11

72

9

Fulham

46

19

10

17

65

64

1

67

10

Aston Villa

46

17

14

15

72

60

12

65

11

Wolves

46

19

8

19

58

57

1

65

12

Brentford

46

18

10

18

60

53

7

64

13

Preston North End

46

15

18

13

54

50

4

63

14

Barnsley

46

16

14

16

55

60

-5

62

15

Queens Park Rangers

46

15

15

16

62

66

-4

60

16

Ipswich Town

46

17

8

21

47

62

-15

59

17

Birmingham City

46

15

12

19

52

62

-10

57

18

Cardiff City

46

15

9

22

59

72

-13

54

19

Nottingham Forest

46

13

11

22

53

67

-14

50

20

Bristol City

46

13

11

22

54

65

-11

50

21

Blackburn Rovers

46

11

14

21

45

58

-13

47

22

Burton Albion

46

12

10

24

49

80

-31

46

23

Wigan Athletic

46

11

11

24

46

71

-25

44

24

Rotherham United

46

5

10

31

43

97

-54

25

