Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Huddersfield Town begin build-up to Fulham trip

  • Updated
  • By

It's a double training session for David Wagner's squad

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Head Coach David Wagner celebrates the win.
David Wagner celebrates victory over Derby County

Huddersfield Town today started preparations for Saturday’s trip to Fulham - with a double training session.

Head coach David Wagner handed his squad two days off following the 1-0 home win over Derby County.

It lifted his side to third in the Championship ahead of the 15th round of matches.

Fulham are 14th after their 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Town are level on 28 points with second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United have a three-point lead at the top.

The Magpies are in League Cup fourth-round action at home to Preston North End tonight.

Rafa Benitez’s side go to Preston in their next league game on Saturday.

Brighton play host to fourth-placed Norwich City on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday, in fifth, head to Derby while sixth-placed Bristol City are at Barnsley.

Basement side Rotherham United have signed free agent former West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie on a short-term deal until January.

The 35-year-old Nigeria international is new Millers boss Kenny Jackett’s first signing since he replaced Alan Stubbs.

Rotherham go to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Championship fixtures:

Friday: QPR v Brentford.

Saturday: Barnsley v Bristol City, Brighton v Norwich, Cardiff v Wigan Athletic, Derby v Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham v Town, Ipswich v Rotherham, Leeds United v Burton Albion, Preston v Newcastle, Reading v Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers v Wolves.

Sunday: Birmingham City v Aston Villa.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

No punishment for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after on-pitch goal celebration

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Head Coach David Wagner celebrates the win.

The German Head Coach was sent to the stand after Elias Kachunga's 93rd-minute winner against Derby County at the weekend

Related Tags

Events
Football League Cup
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Fulham FC
People
David Wagner

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town to take big following to Fulham
  2. BBC
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United and Leeds plot January moves
  3. David Wagner
    No punishment for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after on-pitch goal celebration
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town playing their part in West Yorkshire crowd boom
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Elias Kachunga is a different class and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's win over Derby County

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent