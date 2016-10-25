Huddersfield Town begin build-up to Fulham trip

Huddersfield Town today started preparations for Saturday’s trip to Fulham - with a double training session.

Head coach David Wagner handed his squad two days off following the 1-0 home win over Derby County.

It lifted his side to third in the Championship ahead of the 15th round of matches.

Fulham are 14th after their 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Town are level on 28 points with second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United have a three-point lead at the top.

The Magpies are in League Cup fourth-round action at home to Preston North End tonight.

Rafa Benitez’s side go to Preston in their next league game on Saturday.

Brighton play host to fourth-placed Norwich City on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday, in fifth, head to Derby while sixth-placed Bristol City are at Barnsley.

Basement side Rotherham United have signed free agent former West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie on a short-term deal until January.

The 35-year-old Nigeria international is new Millers boss Kenny Jackett’s first signing since he replaced Alan Stubbs.

Rotherham go to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Championship fixtures:

Friday: QPR v Brentford.

Saturday: Barnsley v Bristol City, Brighton v Norwich, Cardiff v Wigan Athletic, Derby v Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham v Town, Ipswich v Rotherham, Leeds United v Burton Albion, Preston v Newcastle, Reading v Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers v Wolves.

Sunday: Birmingham City v Aston Villa.