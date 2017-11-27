Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-1 by Premier League leaders Manchester City yesterday in what was a close-run contest at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town were ahead going into the break after Nicolas Otamendi 4deflected Christopher Schindler's flicked header into his own net, but the Citizens responded quickly and equalised from the spot two minutes after half time.

Sergio Aguero converted from the spot after Scott Malone dragged down Raheem Sterling in the box.

And the winger got the final say as he inadvertently steered a rebound into the empty Town net after Jonas Lossl had made a good save from Gabriel Jesus.

Here Rory Benson looks at what he learned from the cross-Pennine clash.

1. The John Smith's Stadium is a fortress

Obviously Town didn't win the game yesterday, but a 2-1 loss to the best team (by a mile) in the league shows just how well they did.

Going into the game, City were creating opportunities for fun and were averaging 3.3 goals per game, with 0.58 conceded every 90 minutes.

For Town to restrict their scoring rate - and to get on the scoresheet themselves - is no mean feat, and they did both of those things at the John Smith's Stadium.

Away from home it could well have been a different story for Town, but in front of their own fans in West Yorkshire, it's hard not to back them to take points off any team in the Premier League.

2. Christopher Schindler is Premier League winning quality

I would be stunned if no club wanted to sign Christopher Schindler at some point this season - as much as I would love him to stay at Town.

The German centre half put in another colossal performance against City on Sunday, keeping quiet one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history - Sergio Aguero.

The Argentinian had to rely on a penalty to get on the scoresheet and - although Town's whole defence played well - a large part of that was down to Schindler.

The vice captain could walk into many top Premier League sides, but let's hope he stays fit and available for Town for as long as possible.

3. The Manchester United victory was not a fluke

Town deserved the victory over Manchester United, but the performance against City showed that it wasn't a once-a-season performance.

Although City were on the front foot more than the hosts, Town defended superbly and could easily have got something out of the game on merit.

Some might call it anti-football, but against the best teams in the league that's how promoted sides have to play.

I'd call it practical football, and Town do it well.

4. Town's fitness comes to the fore again

For Town to sustain their levels of concentration for 90 minutes despite having just 20 per cent of possession just shows how fit the Terriers' squad is.

Their high levels of fitness combined with an astute gameplan is a great combination, which could make the difference in crucial games against the teams around them.

That blend of fitness and tactics is embodied by the three 'No.6s' that Wagner employed against City, with Jonathan Hogg and Danny Williams running themselves into the ground to allow Aaron Mooy more freedom to join the counter attack.

5. Town belong in the Premier League

It's something they may have already proved this season, but one which nonetheless was proved again on Sunday.

Manchester City have made the best start to a Premier League season ever and were expected to obliterate the newly-promoted Terriers.

But Town refused to lie down and their 'Terrier identity' of grit, determination and persistence almost brought them another remarkable point.

It may not have done this weekend, but it most certainly will against other sides in the top tier.