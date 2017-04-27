Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle are unlikely to receive a points deduction this season following an HMRC tax fraud probe into the club.

HM Revenue and Customs officials raided the Toon's Benton training ground and St James' Park on Wednesday, arresting managing director Lee Charnley in the process.

Questions were raised over a possible points deduction after the probe, with some precedent suggesting that points would be taken off the Magpies .

But third-placed Huddersfield Town are unlikely to benefit from the probe this season, despite the situation still remaining unclear.

The English Football League refused to comment on the raids, with a spokesperson telling the Chronicle : "It would not be appropriate for us to comment at the moment as the investigation is ongoing."

But the Chronicle's Chief Sports Writer, Lee Ryder reports: "The gloss from a great night and season has been taken off and there were deep concerns for every fan over the future of the club and what this could all mean going forward.

"Supporters still visiting St James’ Park and the club shop on the back of winning promotion were baffled as they witnessed the sight of HMRC officers making their way into the building.

"The full implications remain to be seen, but early indications are that Newcastle won’t face any points deduction from the investigation."

What do the rules say?

The English Football League’s rules and regulations regarding sporting sanctions, state that clubs could face point deductions in the case of an “insolvency event” - a stage Newcastle are not at currently.

The rules read: “If any club becomes subject to or suffers an insolvency event, that club shall be deducted 12 points.

“If a group undertaking of a club becomes subject to or suffers an insolvency event, then the board shall have the power to impose upon the club a deduction of 12 points scored or to be scored in the League competition.”

The club would have a right to appeal, the rules say points are deducted because of "the need to protect the integrity and continuity of the League Competition" and to protect the "reputation of the league" and the "game of association football generally".

When would the points be deducted?

The points would be deducted when the club suffers an insolvency event.

If this is before 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March, the deduction is applied immediately. If it is after 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March, the club will start the next season on -12 points.

The situation is made more complicated because Newcastle are not competing in the football league next season, but rather the Premier League.

There are no guidelines in the rule book for a team in their situation.

Could Town still achieve automatic promotion?

Town are unlikely to capitalise on the situation, with no insolvency event affecting Newcastle at this stage.