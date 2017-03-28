Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the stakes so high between success and failure and the margins for error minimal, sports psychology has become a crucial part of the modern game.

As technology has advanced, the interdisciplinary science has become crucial for players, coaches and clubs in relation to injury, rehabilitation, communication, team building and ultimately success on the field of play.

Experts believe psychology, and the successful approach to it, can affect performance and contribute an extra one or two percent which can be the difference between success and failure.

Ahead of the SkyBet Championship run-in, Football Writer Blake Welton assesses how Newcastle United, Brighton and Huddersfield Town may well be feeling and approaching the final month of the season.

The Pursued

While both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion both have a goal in so much as not being caught and overtaken, it's not a tangible one.

There is not a specific target to focus on – safety, or the lack of it, is unclear which makes it hard to judge progress without looking over their shoulder, adding to the lack of focus on escaping.

Attempting not to be caught, both the Magpies and Seagulls could descend into a mild to severe state of panic which effects both psychologically (in your brain) and physiologically (in your body) to further reduce the lack of focus.

The Pursuer

As the side chasing down the top two, Huddersfield Town know what they need to do and ultimately are more focused as the aggressor.

David Wagner's side can see a definite goal – overturning a six/seven point deficit in the next nine games to secure automatic SkyBet Championship promotion.

This sharp focus often causes the motivation circuitry in the brain to work more effectively as the target is more tangible and the side can judge their progress.

Another Perspective

If we take Newcastle and Brighton's current position as one of safety then the the goal of immediate 'survival' may mean stronger motivation than that of the aggressor – Huddersfield Town.

It's a concept that wild prey survive by every day – if the cheetah misses the gazelle, he doesn't eat that day but if the gazelle trips up, he's dead.

The more immediacy and impact is for the gazelle, so often the gazelle wins because there's more at stake for them.

Verdict

Despite the above perspective, it still seems better to be the pursuer than the pursued with the constant threat of attack likely to be draining on 'the prey'.

Tiredness can lead to a lack of focus and eventual mistakes, with one slip seeing an end to the gazelle with the cheetah coming out on top.

For Huddersfield Town it comes down to not on keeping up the pressure but whether there are enough games to go for both Newcastle and Brighton to make at least two mistakes for Town to capitalise.

Then of course, if the roles are reversed, it will then be a case of whether Town can hold their own nerve once they find themselves as the pursued.

Whatever the resultant situation, it will be a stressful month for each club and their supporters to endure - nerves will be tested, and only time will tell who has the stronger mentality.