Huddersfield Town bolster Under 18 squad on Transfer Deadline Day

Huddersfield Town have added two players to their Under 18 squad on transfer deadline day.

Attacking midfielder Denilson Carvalho and central defender Cameron Taylor have joined Tony Carss’ squad after impressing on trial.

Carvalho, 17, becomes a second-year scholar, with Town having the option on extending his contract until 2018.

Born in Hackney to Portuguese parents, the East Londoner is left footed and likes to play in the No10 slot.

He was with Arsenal up to Under 15 level and has spent the last two years at Watford.

Taylor, 16, is also left footed and joins as a first-year scholar, pending international clearance.

From Lanark in Scotland, his previous club was Falkirk but he spent most of his junior career at Livingston.

His is on a two-year scholarship at Town.