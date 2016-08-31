Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town bolster Under 18 squad on Transfer Deadline Day

  • Updated
  • By

Two players have joined Tonr Carss' group

John Early
Huddersfield Town have signed attacking midfielder Denilson Carvalho and central defender Cameron Taylor have both joined the club permanently after spending time on trial during the summer

Huddersfield Town have added two players to their Under 18 squad on transfer deadline day.

Attacking midfielder Denilson Carvalho and central defender Cameron Taylor have joined Tony Carss’ squad after impressing on trial.

Carvalho, 17, becomes a second-year scholar, with Town having the option on extending his contract until 2018.

Born in Hackney to Portuguese parents, the East Londoner is left footed and likes to play in the No10 slot.

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's Transfer Deadline Day
He was with Arsenal up to Under 15 level and has spent the last two years at Watford.

Taylor, 16, is also left footed and joins as a first-year scholar, pending international clearance.

From Lanark in Scotland, his previous club was Falkirk but he spent most of his junior career at Livingston.

His is on a two-year scholarship at Town.

Transfer deadline day 2016

What will happen on deadline day? Best Town deadline day deals? Why Town are unlikely to do any deals When does the window shut?
1 of 4
