Huddersfield Town have been installed as favourites to sign Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy this summer.

The Australian midfielder was man of the match at last week's Championship play-off final and Town's player of the season on loan from the Citizens.

And BetVictor have Mooy at even money to rejoin the Terriers either on loan or permanently before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Spokesperson Jack Milner said: “Mooy looked a class apart at Huddersfield last season, one of two Town players named in the Championship team of the season, and is even money to enjoy a second stint at the Terriers.

"The West Yorkshire outfit are 2/1 favourites to finish bottom of the Premier League next term, and are 4/7 with BetVictor to last a solitary season in the top-flight.”

The Terriers are 5/4 to stay up next season.

Aaron Mooy to sign for:

Huddersfield Town: Evens

Southampton: 4/1

Brighton: 10/1

Newcastle: 12/1

Sheff Weds: 12/1

20/1 Bar