David Wagner has reaffirmed that he and Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle are at one over possible recruitment during the January transfer window.

The boss would not be drawn into discussions over potential targets but says he, Hoyle and football operations chief Stuart Webber are in regular contact.

Wagner, who made 13 signings during the last window, said: “Dean is strong enough connected in this business and football intelligent enough that he sees exactly which position maybe needs some more quality.

“I don’t have to go to Dean. We are always in contact and in conversation on this.”

Town go into Saturday’s home clash with Bristol City in eighth position in the Championship, having led the table on October 1, with eight wins in their first 11 fixtures.

There has been just one win in the eight games since, 1-0 at home to Derby County on October 22.

Bristol City, who made 14 signings during the last window, are 11th.

Clubs can make signings any time between January 1, a Sunday, and 31, which is a Tuesday.

The highlight of the season for many football fans, this window is predicted to be one of the busiest in recent memory as clubs scramble to clinch titles or promotion - or avoid relegation.

In the Premier League, the past eight January windows have brought an average spend of £130m.

Last season it was £175m, a record.

Teams hovering around relegation from the top flight tend to spend big money.

Last season Bournemouth brought in former Town loan player Benik Afobe for £9m from Wolves and Lewis Grabban for £7m from Norwich City.

Newcastle United spent £24m on Swansea City’s Jonjo Shelvey and Tottenham Hotspur’s Andros Townsend.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough signed former Town striker Jordan Rhodes from Blackburn Rovers for an initial £9m.

Boro’s subsequent promotion to the Premier League triggered a further £2m payment.

Now Boro are said to be willing to listen to offers for Rhodes, with Town’s Championship rivals Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday both being linked with the 26-year-old, who has made just four appearances this season.