Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner takes Sky Bet Championship manager of the month award

The accolade comes after the Head Coach masterminded his sides rise to the top of the league with a string of fine performances in August

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month Award for August.
David Wagner has been named Sky Bet Championship manager of the month for August ahead of Huddersfield Town’s big derby trip to Leeds United on Saturday.

And the German head coach who has guided his charges to the top of the table immediately dedicated the award to his players and staff.

Wagner is Town’s first manager of the month since Lee Clark in League One in October 2011 and the first at second-tier level since Lou Macari in December 2000.

WATCH: Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner's Manager of the Month Award

He got the vote ahead of fellow nominees Paul Heckingbottom (Barnsley), Lee Johnson (Bristol City) and Nigel Clough (Burton Albion).

Town picked up four wins and a draw from their five league games in August and are two points ahead of Fulham at the top of the table.

Wagner said: “I accept the award on behalf of every player, member of staff and everyone else connected with Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone here has worked unbelievably hard during pre-season and August and they have earned the results the team enjoyed.

“We are workers, not dreamers, so nobody here is getting carried away.

“You can never guarantee results in football, but we can guarantee that we will work as hard as possible to try and get more good results in September.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest Leeds-Huddersfield Betting Odds Why do supporters hate Leeds United? Leeds v Huddersfield Squad Selector PL referee for West Yorkshire derby
Huddersfield Town's David Wagner landslide favourite for Manager of the Month award

The Town boss dominated our vote

