Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails Aaron Mooy's 'magic moment'

Jubilant Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hailed his team's fighting spirit and described Aaron Mooy's winner against Leeds United as a "magic moment."

The 1-0 win at Elland Road courtesy of the Australian international's cracking 25-yard strike on 56 minutes gave Town the best ever start to a season in their history - five wins and a draw in six matches.

It also put them four points clear at the top of the table and 12 clear of Leeds, who dropped into the relegation zone in front of their biggest crowd of the season - 28,514.

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring his sides goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United.

Wagner, who takes his side to Brighton on Tuesday night, said: "We are very, very happy and it's great to see the fans very, very happy as well.

"We had a great moment of celebration here a few months ago and now we've been able to have another in exactly the same place, so it was special for us and for the fans.

"After the international break we wanted to get back to our performance and our identity and I think we did that because, from the defensive side, this was maybe our best 90 minutes.

"The togetherness, the fighting spirit and the working ethic of the players was unbelievable and, with a great strike from Aaron Mooy, we deserved to win it."

Leeds United's Charlie Taylor and Huddersfield Town's Harry Bunn battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road.

Mooy, Chris Schindler, Chris Lowe and Jack Payne are among the players who will be fitness tested for the Brighton match.

"Every single player, including those on the bench, showed exactly what you want to win a big game;" added Wagner.

"Both teams weren't able to create a lot of chances because both were very well organised at the back, and you started thinking that the team which makes the first mistake is going to lose the match.

"But it wasn't a mistake, it was just a magic moment from Aaron Mooy."