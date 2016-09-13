Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner quick to defend stopper Danny Ward after error

David Wagner was quick to excuse Danny Ward after the on-loan Liverpool keeper's slip led to Huddersfield Town's first defeat of the Championship campaign.

Town, beaten 1-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion, where Ward allowed Anthony Knockaert's 80th-minute shot to slip through his grasp, remain top of the table.

But their lead after seven matches was cut to one point as Newcastle United won 6-0 at QPR, who visit Town on Saturday, and Barnsley beat Wolves 4-0 at Molineux.

However head coach Wagner remained philosophical after a game which was seen by 24,166, including 563 Town supporters.

"Of course Danny Ward is not happy about what happened, but I have no worry about him," said the boss, whose side flew to and from the game to try to minimise the fatigue factor.

"He has helped earn us lots of points this season with his performances and otherwise in this game, he was good again.

"When you play in his position, if you make a mistake it usually leads to a goal. I can accept this and move forward.

"It hurts to lose a match, especially one which is tight, but to be fair, many of our previous matches were tight, and we won them.

"This result was fair because they had a little more danger in their game than we did.

"But we invested everything we could and we came to one of the best teams in this division and we were a competitor so I can take positives."