Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner already eagerly looking to QPR match

Head coach philosophical after a first league loss

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner looks on.
David Wagner looks on during the match against Brighton

David Wagner says it will be business as usual for Huddersfield Town as they prepare for Saturday’s visit of QPR.

The head coach insists there will be no over-the-top reaction to a first Championship defeat of the season in match number seven.

Town remain top despite their 1-0 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

But their lead has been trimmed to one point as both Newcastle United (6-0 at QPR) and Barnsley (4-0 at Wolves) won.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town subs training at Elland Road

Town train at Leeds
“Losing is part of the game – I never had the feeling we could go the whole season without it happening,” said Wagner.

“We accept it and look forward and prepare as well as we can for the next game.

“Hopefully then we will get a result which will make us happier than this one.”

Wagner added: “Of course it hurts if you lose any game, particularly one which was tight.

“But to be fair most of our games have been tight, and in the past we have mostly been the winner.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town's Danny Ward appears to apologise to the travelling fans.
Danny Ward apologises to the travelling fans for his mistake

“This time we were the loser and while we might have had a draw, I think the result was fair, because they had this little bit more danger in their game than we did.

“But we were a real competitor against one of the best sides in this division.

“Sometimes you get the result, sometimes not, and I accept this.

“We invested everything, worked hard again, and one mistake (keeper Danny Ward’s slip which let in Anthony Knockaert’s 80th-minute winner) decided the game.”

