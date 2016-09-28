Login Register
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails sides' workrate in Rotherham United win

  • Updated
  • By

The Head Coach reflected on last night's 2-1 victory which saw his side return to the top of the SkyBet Championship table

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner applauds the play.
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner applauds the play.

David Wagner hailed the “workrate and fighting attitude” which put Huddersfield Town back on top of the Championship courtesy of a 2-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells got the goals to maintain Town’s 100 per cent record at the John Smith’s Stadium, where the recorded attendance was 18,808.

Wagner’s side have 22 points from their opening 10 games and are two ahead of Norwich City, who play at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs before the game.

Rotherham, who scored through former Town man Danny Ward, sunk to the foot of the table despite providing a tough test.

“We said before that they are dangerous offensively,” said Wagner. “We occasionally gave them too much space, but in general our defence and reactive pressure was good.

“Especially in the first half we were very sharp and very greedy. We were hungry to win the ball back quickly and created moments on the wings.

“Perhaps we were a little bit sloppy in front of goal, but I thought we were strong, and with our workrate and fighting attitude, we deserved this win.

“Before the game our target was a seventh win out of 10 games and a fifth at home. This is our castle and we wanted to show that.”

 
