Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner proud of his side after tough Ipswich Town win

  • Updated
  • By

The Head Coach also praised the work of his backroom staff as Town stayed top of the Championship ahead of the international break

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner encourages his side from the touchline.
Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner encourages his side from the touchline.

David Wagner praised the work of coach Andrew Hughes after Huddersfield Town stayed top of the Championship with a 1-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Christopher Schindler scored his first Town goal, and the club's first of the season from a set-piece, when he headed home from an Aaron Mooy corner.

LOOK: Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, 01.10.2016: Match Action from Portman Road

VIEW GALLERY
Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner looks on before kick off.

Wagner said: "I have to give credit to Hughesy for his work in set-pieces and that goal was good to see.

"We knew we would have to work hard to win here, and the players did. It's a tough place to come and gets win.

"The players needed to love one against one challenges to stay in this game and they did what was needed.

"I am very proud they delivered and I thought we deserved our win. There weren't many opportunities but we took one of ours."

Scorer Schindler was later forced off with a cut above his right eye, but is confident the wound will have healed by the end of the international break.

Town are next in action at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16.

 
    Comments
    Show more comments

    Previous Articles

    Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Christopher Schindler's header seals impressive win

    Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Christopher Schindler celebrates scoring his side's goal.

    The German defender's goal gave David Wagner's side their eighth win of the season in a professional and polished performance at Portman Road

    Football News

    Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Christopher Schindler celebrates scoring his side's goal.
    Huddersfield Examiner

