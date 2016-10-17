Login Register
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails record John Smith's Stadium attendance

  • Updated
  • By

Despite the 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday, the game saw the largest crowd since a League One clash against Leeds United in February 2010

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Press focus on Town boss David Wagner before the game.
David Wagner hailed the Huddersfield Town fans who helped set a new John Smith’s Stadium record.

The recorded gate of 22,368 for the 1-0 Championship defeat by Sheffield Wednesday was a record for a league match since Town left Leeds Road in 1994.

The previous best was 21,764 for the League One derby against Leeds United in February 2010.

Wagner, whose third-placed side had won all five of their previous home Championship matches this season, said: “We have had great support again.

“I think the lads deserve this backing. They have a good relationship with our supporters.

“We tried everything against Sheffield Wednesday, who are a very good side in this division.

“While the result was disappointing, I thought the performance was good.”

Wednesday had 1,953 fans at Sunday’s Sky-televised showdown.

More Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

