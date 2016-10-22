Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails a 'fantastic performance' in Derby County win

However the German Head Coach was disappointed he had to answer questions on his players' characters ahead of the Championship game

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0: Head Coach David Wagner celebrates the win.
Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0: Head Coach David Wagner celebrates the win.

David Wagner hailed the "fantastic performance" which earned Huddersfield a 1-0 home win over Derby County.

But the head coach, sent to the stand after he left his technical area to celebrate Elia Kachunga's stoppage-time winner, also hit out at those who questioned his players' character after defeats in the previous two matches.

"Eleven months ago we were in a relegation position, now I have to answer questions about the character of this group after two defeats? It's disappointing," said Wagner, whose side are back up to third in th Championship.

"I have always said this is a long-term project and there will be some ups and downs. To have to answer questions about character is not okay in my opinion."

Wagner made for changes after the 3-1 loss at Preston North End but pointed out: "We have a strong squad with competition and this was our third match in a week.

"I don't have any concerns about giving any of the players in my squad a starting spot. I have total trust in my players.

"Of course there are some tough decisions to make but this is part of my job."

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Huddersfield
1
Derby County
0
Championship, October 22, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Dean Whitehead
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Harry Bunn
    0
  • Jack Payne
    0
  • Submission / Results

    Comments
    Show more comments

    Recently Published

    Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0: Last gasp Elias Kachunga goal seals dramatic win

    Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Elias Kachunga celebrates his stoppage time winner.

    The John Smith's Stadium was sent into delirium as the forward grabbed an injury time winner for David Wagner's side

    Previous Articles

    Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0: Last gasp Elias Kachunga goal seals dramatic win

    Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Elias Kachunga celebrates his stoppage time winner.

    The John Smith's Stadium was sent into delirium as the forward grabbed an injury time winner for David Wagner's side

    Related Tags

    Events
    Football League Championship
    Teams
    Huddersfield Town FC
    People
    David Wagner

    Football News

    Recommended in Football News

    Most Read in Sport

    Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Elias Kachunga celebrates his stoppage time winner.
    1. Huddersfield Town FC
      Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0: Last gasp Elias Kachunga goal seals dramatic win
    2. David Wagner
      Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails a 'fantastic performance' in Derby County win
    3. David Wagner
      David Wagner: Why Philip Billing is not being considered for Huddersifield Town against Derby County
    4. David Wagner
      We are creative but we have to be more clinical says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner
    5. Tennis
      Huddersfield's Wimbledon hero to take on Andy Murray in Vienna

    Recommended on Examiner

    Huddersfield Examiner

    Journalists

    Doug Thomson
    Huddersfield Town correspondent
    Chris Roberts
    Huddersfield Giants correspondent
    Louise Cooper
    Crime correspondent
    Nick Lavigueur
    Health Correspondent
    Joanne Douglas
    Local Government Correspondent
    Linda Whitwam
    Education Correspondent
    Henryk Zientek
    Business Correspondent
    Martin Shaw
    Mirfield Correspondent