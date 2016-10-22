Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hails a 'fantastic performance' in Derby County win

David Wagner hailed the "fantastic performance" which earned Huddersfield a 1-0 home win over Derby County.

But the head coach, sent to the stand after he left his technical area to celebrate Elia Kachunga's stoppage-time winner, also hit out at those who questioned his players' character after defeats in the previous two matches.

"Eleven months ago we were in a relegation position, now I have to answer questions about the character of this group after two defeats? It's disappointing," said Wagner, whose side are back up to third in th Championship.

"I have always said this is a long-term project and there will be some ups and downs. To have to answer questions about character is not okay in my opinion."

Wagner made for changes after the 3-1 loss at Preston North End but pointed out: "We have a strong squad with competition and this was our third match in a week.

"I don't have any concerns about giving any of the players in my squad a starting spot. I have total trust in my players.

"Of course there are some tough decisions to make but this is part of my job."