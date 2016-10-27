Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he will try to keep a lid on his emotions – but can offer no guarantee.

Huddersfield Town’s head coach this week escaped punishment for his on-pitch celebration of Elias Kachunga’s dramatic stoppage-time winner against Derby County last Saturday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

There had been fears of a fine or even touchline ban for the German, who was sent to he stand after going onto the John Smith’s Stadium pitch after the goal which lifted his side up to third in the Championship.

Referee Peter Bankes spoke to Wagner after the match and included the incident in his match report.

But both the Merseyside official and the Football Association accepted Wagner’s claims that his actions were in the heat of the moment.

Ahead of Town’s trip to Fulham, Wagner said: “Without adrenaline and emotions, I can say I won’t celebrate again.

“I am aware I should not leave the technical area.

“I will try but I can’t promise this will never happen again in my managerial career.”

Town head to Fulham with 10 different players having contributed to their tall of 16 league goals.

The boss refuted suggestions his side, who have won nine out of 14 matches, should be scoring more often.

“Everyone must keep their feet on the ground,” he said.

“I am more interested in wins than scorelines.

“It is so difficult to win games in this division.

“We are still hungry and greedy, and if you have a little bit of success, you want more, but maybe it’s arrogant to ask for more goals.

“It’s good our goals are coming from different sources.

“As a manager you know all the players have a goal in them, not just those who are offensive.

“Also it gives concern to any opposing manager that there are goals throughout the team, and that he can have no certainty where they might come from.”