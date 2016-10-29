Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner looked back at his heaviest defeat as Huddersfield Town manager and said: "We only have ourselves to blame."

His side remained third in the Championship despite a 5-0 thumping at Fulham.

On-loan Derby County forward Chris Martin scored twice, one of his goals a penalty while Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon and Kevin McDonald got the others as Fulham claimed a home league win for the first time since the opening game of the season to climb to 11th.

"The first two goals were from set-pieces which we were unable to defend, and this is something which shouldn't happen," added Wagner, whose side conceded three times before the break.

"We weren't concentrating enough and weren't ready for these moments, then we had another problem because we weren't able to stay in the game after these two goals.

"You have to keep the result tight even when you are not able to keep the game tight, but we couldn't do this.

"We were not ourselves today, in every position and all over the pitch.

"This defeat was not expected and it hurts, but we have to accept it and move on."

Wagner was full of praise for the 2,743 travelling fans in a 19,858 crowd at Craven Cottage at the final whistle, his players acknowledged the excellent vocal backing throughout a tough afternoon.

"They were outstanding, much better than we were today," added the boss.

"For me this shows our true togetherness,

"It's not easy to give such backing in defeat, and their support makes me really proud.

"Now we must come back to our true performance against Birmingham City at our stadium next Saturday."