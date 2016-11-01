Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don’t expect any radical changes when Huddersfield Town host Birmingham City on Saturday.

David Wagner could well reshuffle his starting side as he seeks a positive response to the 5-0 Championship defeat at Fulham.

But the tactics won’t alter too much as Town, who remained third in the table, chase a seventh home win of the season.

“We have to come back to our true performance,” said the head coach, who is approaching the first anniversary of his arrival in West Yorkshire (he was officially appointed on November 9 of last year).

“Football is not always logical. Games like that on Saturday shouldn’t happen, but they can happen.

“We as coaches look at the game, try to find the problems and work on them. We have a clear week to do this.”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town in fine voice at Fulham FC DESPITE 5-0 mauling

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Wagner added: “We don’t judge on games in isolation, but keep the last four months in our heads.

“We know there will be ups and downs in our journey.

“I know what these players can deliver when they come to their best.

“Last time we under-perfomed, at Preston, we came back with a strong performance against Derby County.

“We know we need to do this again.”

Wagner will have midfielder Jonathan Hogg available after a one-match suspension while he is keeping close tabs on wideman Sean Scannell as he returns to training after a hip problem.

LAST TIME OUT: Huddersfield Town 1 Birmingham City 1, 23.04.16

Former Birmingham junior Joe Lolley (foot) is Town’s only long-term absentee.

Town’s seventh-placed visitors will be seeking a third away win - they beat Leeds United 2-1 at Elland Road and Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

Manager Gary Rowett will be missing left-back Rhoys Wiggins, the 28-year-old suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw at Aston Villa.

“It’s really disappointing for him because I think he epitomised the spirit of our team,” said Rowett.

“But I don’t think we’ll be seeing him in a Blues shirt anytime in the near future.”