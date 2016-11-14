Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner will be watching events in Thailand as midfielder Aaron Mooy goes into action with Australia once again.

The on-loan Manchester City man is set for a 21st cap in the World Cup qualifier in Bangkok on Tuesday (Noon British time).

And Wagner will be hoping he comes through unscathed as Town prepare for Saturday’s return to Championship action at Cardiff City.

Mooy has featured in every Town game this season and started all but one, the 1-0 home win over Derby County on October 22.

This is the third time he has been away with the Australia squad while with Town.

“Aaron is top class, and a big help to us,” said Wagner of the Sydney-born 26-year-old, who joined Manchester City from Melbourne City this summer.

“He is quiet in dressing room, but always focused and concentrated.

“When he has the ball, he almost always makes the right decision.

“Aaron knows when to accelerate the game, when to quieten it. He is very football intelligent.

“We are learning about how best to treat him when he returns from international duty.

“It is important to make the right decisions on when to use him and when he needs to recover.”

Wagner has used Mooy in a deeper role than he plays for Australia under Ange Postecoglou.

“We knew Aaron had some skills and qualities when we brought him here,” added Wagner.

“And if Manchester City make a decision to take a player, I think you can trust they are not totally blind!

“It’s great to have the opportunity to work with Aaron.

“And he is very open-minded when it comes to working.

“When he came here, he thought he was a No10, but for us, I think we have found the position which suits him best.”

Australia are second in the Asian Confederation’s Group B, and finishing in that position or top will seal a World Cup berth.

Third place means hopes rest on a two-legged clash with the corresponding country in Group A for a place in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).