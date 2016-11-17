The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner has confirmed there was contact between FC Ingolstadt and Huddersfield Town over the possibility of him becoming a Bundesliga boss.

But the 45-year-old, who has taken Town to third in the Championship, said he soon blew the whistle on any chance of a return to Germany.

Ingolstadt have since appointed former Osnabruck manager Maik Walpurgis as Markus Kauczinski’s successor.

“I know they called the club,” said Wagner, the former Borussia Dortmund reserve team chief who has been Town head coach for a year.

“But it was never a doubt for me what would be my future - it is here.

“In this moment the right club for me is Huddersfield Town, and there is nothing further to say about this.”