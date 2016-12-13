Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner hailed a "massive three points" after Huddersfield Town won 1-0 at Burton Albion to stay fourth in the Campionship.



Nahki Wells sealed a second successive victory with an 85th-minute header and the boss said: "It's a very important result.



"I am very proud of the lads because they were so open-minded when we spoke of the different circumstances we would face at Burton.



"We said it might be one of the ugliest games we will play together and it was. The working and fighting attitude was vital.



"Our opponents made things very tight and the atmosphere was very aggressive but we did everything you have to do to be successful in a game like this.



"For sure it wasn't the nicest game we will be involved in but we only asked for three points and we got them, so I am very happy."

Town now seek three successive wins when they take on Norwich City in front of the Sky cameras at Carrow Road on Friday.