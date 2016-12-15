David Wagner says Huddersfield Town’s German contingent will have no problem dealing with the December fixture schedule.

His side, fourth in the Championship after wins over Bristol City and Burton Albion, face a third game in seven days in front of the Sky cameras at Norwich City on Friday.

Then, when German football shuts down for a mid-season break, it’s Nottingham Forest at home on Boxing Day.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on new players adjusting to a hectic winter
Video Loading
WATCH: David Wagner on players adjusting to a busy winter

That’s followed by the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, December 31 before Town head to Wigan Athletic on Monday, January 2.

The festive fixtures are new to the likes of Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and leading scorer Elias Kachunga.

German boss Wagner, appointed in November 2015, had to pull out of a family holiday last year.

“Playing at this time of the year is new to some of our players,” said the head coach.

“But it’s a case of learning by doing, like I did.

Video thumbnail, WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga on new experience of playing over the Christmas period
Video Loading
WATCH: Town's Elias Kachunga on playing over Christmas

“Last year’s experience has helped me in planning for this year.

“It’s unusual for some of my players, but I have no concerns about them.

“After all, every player likes to play football matches. They are looking forward to it.

“They speak about Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, something that is totally new for them and something that is exciting.”

Read More

More on Burton Albion 0 Huddersfield Town 1