David Wagner says Huddersfield Town’s German contingent will have no problem dealing with the December fixture schedule.

His side, fourth in the Championship after wins over Bristol City and Burton Albion, face a third game in seven days in front of the Sky cameras at Norwich City on Friday.

Then, when German football shuts down for a mid-season break, it’s Nottingham Forest at home on Boxing Day.

That’s followed by the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, December 31 before Town head to Wigan Athletic on Monday, January 2.

The festive fixtures are new to the likes of Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and leading scorer Elias Kachunga.

German boss Wagner, appointed in November 2015, had to pull out of a family holiday last year.

“Playing at this time of the year is new to some of our players,” said the head coach.

“But it’s a case of learning by doing, like I did.

“Last year’s experience has helped me in planning for this year.

“It’s unusual for some of my players, but I have no concerns about them.

“After all, every player likes to play football matches. They are looking forward to it.

“They speak about Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, something that is totally new for them and something that is exciting.”