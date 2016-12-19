Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Huddersfield Town flying high in the SkyBet Championship, Head Coach David Wagner has once again been linked with a move away from the John Smith's Stadium.

Reports today suggested the 45-year-old German boss is a target for struggling Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg.

And that is despite the club currently having an incumbent in the managerial hot seat – Frenchman Valerien Ismael.

The 41-year-old former player took control at the Volkswagan Arena initially on an interim basis when Dieter Hecking was sacked back in October.

After winning two of his first four matches as Head Coach, Ismael was appointed permanently on November 7, signing a deal with the club until 2018.

But since the appointment Wolfsburg have failed to win in their last four league outings, picking up only one point, before Saturday’s 1-0 home success against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Found in the Lower Saxony of Germany, the club grew out of a multi-sports club for German car manufacturer Volkswagan with the pinnacle of its history coming with their one and only Bundesliga title in 2009.

However, despite finishing last season in an reasonable eighth position, it has been a torrid start to the current campaign with the club lying just one point above the relegation zone after 15 Bundesliga games.

Meanwhile star player Julian Draxler has continually expressed his desire to leave, seeing him at times frozen out of the first-team picture while fellow German forward Mario Gomez has also appeared at odds with the club.

Not only have results on the field been poor but the club appear to be in turmoil off it as well – funding being cut by Volkswagen and the club’s general manager leaving just over a week ago.

German tabloid Bild are continually pushing the link, stating David Wagner is in 'advanced discussions' to take over with the deal likely to be done by the end of the week.

However, they also claim to have spoken to Wagner's agent who told them there's no imminent deal for the switch.

The latter also tallies with the latest from Huddersfield Town who once again stated this evening there has been no approach made by VFL Wolfsburg for the Head Coach.

Previous managers of the German side include former Fulham FC boss Felix Magath and former England boss and current Derby County manager Steve McClaren.

Previous managers of the German side include former Fulham FC boss Felix Magath and former England boss and current Derby County manager Steve McClaren.