Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says all Town’s foreign contingent are excited about playing on Boxing Day.

For many of the John Smith’s squad, of course, it’s a new experience as they are in their first season of English football with Huddersfield Town.

In Germany, they are used to a winter break, so the likes of Christopher Schindler, Elias Kachunga, Chris Lowe, Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Ivan Paurevic would normally be putting their feet up.

Wagner himself makes no bones about the fact he would rather have a mid-winter break, but he says his crop of imports are fully focused on taking on Nottingham Forest and the matches which following into New Year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in David Wagner would like a winter break - to see his family Share this video Watch Next

“The players are very, very excited about playing on Boxing Day,” revealed the head coach.

“Boxing Day is a big, big name in Germany when it comes to football, everybody speaks about it and now they are involved for the first time in their lives.

“It is exciting and I don’t have any concerns about them (with rotation policy).

“Maybe later it could have an influence, but this is why we have competition in the squad.

“This is why we work the whole time and people want to play football matches, so I have no concerns.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Michael Hefele on Boxing Day Dream Come True Share this video Watch Next

On the festive fixtures, Wagner added; “Personally, for myself, if I can make the decision about a winter break or not, do I want to spend Christmas with my family or not, then I would like to have a winter break and spend Christmas with my family.

“But I have made a decision totally freely to work in the English football culture then you have to get used to working at Christmas – it’s what we do

“And I know after last season that if you win matches in this period then it’s enjoyable, and this is our aim, our target – to be successful and make it enjoyable.

“To achieve that, we have to try and perform as good as possible and, hopefully, the supporters at the back of us will create a special atmosphere.”