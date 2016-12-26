Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner watched his Huddersfield Town side seal a fourth successive Championship win and smiled: "I love Boxing Day football."

The head coach, used to a winter break in his native Germany, added of the 2-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest: "I thought we performed very well."

Town were trailing at the break and Wagner explained: "We were okay and kept our identity but we lacked a little bit in the final third in terms of quality.

"We had to be more accurate in our passing and shoot better but this was the only thing I had to speak about at half-time.

"I just asked the players to keep the speed high and stick to our way, because I knew we were able to break them down.

"I think we totally deserved this win. We controlled the game and dominated large parts. I am totally happy with the result and how we performed."