David Wagner is putting football before Fuerteventura as he sets his sights on a Huddersfield Town win at Wigan Athletic.

It’s a second match in three days for the Championship challengers , who are fourth after Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Head coach Wagner, who is used to a Winter break in his native Germany, hence the annual family trip to the Canary Islands, calls the schedule “crazy”.

But he says he is enjoying it all the same!

“This period of matches over Christmas and New Year is part of the culture of the game in this country,” explained the former Borussia Dortmund II boss.

“In some ways it makes no sense – to be honest, it’s crazy – but I have no complaints.

“To complain is pointless, I look at the fixtures and get on with the planning and preparation.”

Town beat Preston North End at home and drew at QPR in the space of three days last season.

And Wagner, who has a degree in biology and sports science, added: “That experience of 12 months ago has helped me.

“I have an idea of how I want to rotate and how I can try to keep the players as fresh as possible.”

Wagner remains without midfielder Jonathan Hogg (thigh) and wideman Sean Scannell (ankle) for the visit to second-bottom Wigan, ho drew 0-0 at Derby County on Saturday.

But skipper and centre-back Mark Hudson made his comeback after five matches out with a hamstring injury as a substitute against Blackburn.

Town will travel for an overnight stay after a Sunday afternoon training session at PPG Canalside.

“I will assess the training session and have a few conversations before finalising our plans,” said Wagner.

“We are unbeaten in six games, we want to keep this run going.

“But we know Wigan are tough opponents. They won at our ground in November and we respect them.

“You should never judge a side by their place in table.”