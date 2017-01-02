Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner hailed his whole squad after a 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic kept Huddersfield Town fourth in the Championship.

The head coach made seven changes as Town bounced back from Saturday's disappointing 1-1 home draw against Blackburn Rovers with an 81st-minute winner by Nahki Wells at the DW Stadium.

The Bermudian's seventh goal of the season made it three successive away wins for Town and five victories in the last six matches.

Wagner said: "It wasn't the nicest game in terms of the way the two teams handled the ball and in terms of passing and first touch.

"From the technical side, we had a few mistakes, especially in the first half, and credit to Wigan because they made it hard for us.

"We didn't take the highest risk because we learned our lesson from the previous match (Wigan win 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium in November) that they have a threat on the counter attack.

"We said listen, we have to be patient, we have to stay in the game, then we will probably be able to decide it in the last 15 minutes.

"In the second half we were better, we got some spaces and we were able to use them to create some moments.

"Because of our second-half performance and because of our fighting attitude, we deserved this win."

Wagner added: "In our squad I think everyone is able to play with everyone else, we have worked so hard and so often together.

"At the end you have to make sure you do the right things against an opponent and today that was to be patient, to be aggressive, don't invite them for counters and if you have the chance, be clinical.

"I think we brought all this into the pitch and this was why we deserved our win.

"Wigan worked hard but we very focused in our defence and I can't remember a real opportunity for them.

"We took this one great opportunity we had and we are very happy to have come out of this busy period with a lot of points.

"And we have shown we have a competitive squad where everyone is important and will be used."

Wagner says the most likely area for any additions during the transfer window is among the forwards, but repeated his satisfaction with the current pool of players.

And sources played down reports of a deal being agreed with Terrence Boyd, the RB Leipzig and American international striker.

"We will only do something is it makes complete sense," he said.

Meanwhile the boss hailed Town's 3,892 travelling fans in a 13,480 crowd.

"They were fantastic," he said. "When I first walked out it was hard to tell which were the home fans and which were the away, because we had so many."