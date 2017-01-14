Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner said refereeing decisions were the major factor in Huddersfield Town's 2-0 Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

His fifth-placed side went down to second-half goals by Ross Wallace and Fernando Forestieri either side of a straight red card for Jack Payne after a foul on Sam Hutchinson.

Wagner accepted his side need to be more clinical, but insisted Oxfordshire official Graham Scott had a major effect on the outcome.

"We performed and played well and we should not forget this is Sheffield Wednesday away, a tough game'" said Wagner. "I am proud about the performance.

"At the end, three decisions decided the game and all three went against us.

"Before the first goal, there was a one against one battle when In my opinion, Nahki Wells was fouled. The referee said no foul, and Wallace scored a great goal.

"Then Jack Payne lost the ball, and wanted to get the ball back, but he was too late. It was a yellow card but not in my view a red. Jack hasn't the gene for a red card.

"And while it was tight, I thought the second goal was offside, because there was only one man on the line.

"We were a great competitor. And we had enough opportunities to score at least one goal. We have to be honest and say we were not clinical enough."