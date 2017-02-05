Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner described Huddersfield Town's dramatic derby win over Leeds United as "fantastic" - and defended the actions which ended in him and Leeds United manager Garry Monk being sent to the stand.

The German head coach ran onto the John Smith's Stadium pitch to celebrate with his players after Michael Hefele's last-minute goal earned his side the 2-1 win which lifted them above Leeds to fourth in the Championship.

As he returned to his technical area, a skirmish broke out involving both sets of players and staff from both benches. Referee Simon Hooper showed a number of yellow cards as well as ordering the two bosses to leave the touchline.

Wagner explained: "I celebrated with my players then jogged back to my technical area. Garry tried to nudge me, something I think is not okay. I wanted to speak with him but it was not possible in this moment. Then there were a lot of people around us and we both had to go to the stand.

"For me celebrating with players is not a problem. It's not something I usually do. But sometimes it happens. If there was a moment it could happen, it was in a game like this.

"I understand it is a different culture between here and Germany and it seems to be disrespectful if I celebrate with my players. It is different in Germany but I have t accept this."

In front of a season's-best recorded gate of 22,400, Town led through substitute Izzy Brown, brought on after Kasey Palmer suffered a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem, but Chris Wood levelled before the break.

Wagner's side, who beat then-leaders Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 at the John Smith's on Thursday, added: "The mood is fantastic. Everyone has a smile on his face.

"This was from the stands, the next level, what we asked for beforehand in terms of energy and atmosphere. And what the players did after a very intense game on Thursday was just fantastic.

"It was a great game from both sides - very energetic, at high speed and with battles all over the grass. At the end I think the better team won. We created more and better opportunities,

"It was good to see the trust and belief. Even though we missed some chances, we still got the win. This makes me very proud."