Delighted boss David Wagner praised on loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward and admitted Huddersfield Town rode their luck to clinch a first-ever league win at Queens Park Rangers.

His side went third in the Championship with a 2-1 success in West London, their ninth victory in 11 second-tier matches.

"We had to be at our best in terms of the fighting and working attitude," said Wagner, who watched Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells notch in the first half before Luke Freeman pulled one back for the hosts in the second.

"We defended well as a group, but I think we were lucky because QPR were brave and aggressive.

"Danny Ward was the best player on the pitch and this says everything about the match."

Meanwhile, Town are assessing the groin injury which forced midfielder Jonathan Hogg off after 20 minutes.