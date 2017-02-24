Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is a possible candidate for the vacant managerial position at Leicester City, according to the Press Association.

The Foxes parted company with boss Claudio Ranieri last night just nine months after the Italian led the team to a shock Premier League title win.

However, this season has seen Leicester City struggle with the 65-year old leaving the champions just a point above the relegation zone.

And the Press Association believe Town's boss David Wagner could be one of the possible contenders to take over at the King Power Stadium.

Wagner has earned many plaudits for turning Huddersfield Town into realistic SkyBet Championship promotion contenders with the side currently in third position in the table.

Taking over at the John Smith's Stadium in November 2015 with the club in 18th position, the 45-year-old has transformed the side with limited finances compared to league rivals Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Aston Villa.

However, the German is arguably more of a long-term choice – likely to demand time to make his mark where the Foxes are more likely to need a short-term fix to ensure Premier League survival.

With this in mind, the odds of him leaving high-flying Town for the role is 20/1 with former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini the favourite at 4/6.

Mancini is available after leaving Inter Milan last year and spent a brief time on loan at the Foxes in 2001, playing five times before leaving to become Fiorentina manager.

Others mooted are Alan Pardew (10/1), Guus Hiddink (10/1), Frank de Boer (11/1) with Harry Redknapp at 18/1 and former England manager Roy Hodgson at 20/1.