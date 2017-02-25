The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner has revealed he will compile a pecking order for Huddersfield Town's penalty takers.

Well, it needs to be a long one and all the players need to put in plenty of practice.

For a start, Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round replay against Manchester City could go to a penalty shoot-out.

So Town would need a minimum of five people to step up to the spot against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League giants, with the prize for victory a quarter-final trip to Middlesbrough.

And remember, the last two times Town have won promotion via the play-offs, they have done it in penalty shoot-outs – and a play-off campaign at least seems very much on the cards come May.

Town are rated 14/1 to beat City in 90 minutes at the Etihad and are 6/1 to qualify for the next round.

City, not surprisingly are 1/6 to win in 90 minutes on Wednesday, and 1/12 to face Boro.

That shouldn’t daunt Town, who are on a tremendous run, and maybe the penalty miss by Rajiv van La Parra against Reading at the John Smith’s will yield a massive silver lining.

Nahki Wells was previously thought of as Town’s spot-kick marksman, while Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown was successful in the FA Cup against Rochdale (but unwell when the spot-kick against the Royals came about).

Wagner wanted Chris Lowe to take the midweek 12-yarder, so he would have to be on the list, and the likes of Aaron Mooy and Tommy Smith would seem candidates.

Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead and leading scorer Elias Kachunga would also be in the mix, while when it comes to strong characters, Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele might well put themselves forward when the pressure is on.

Wagner, of course, will have his own list and would be wise to make it a long one – bearing in mind what could lie ahead.

In 2004, Peter Jackson prepared superbly for the play-off final against Mansfield at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

He not only had his list of penalty takers, but they had all rehearsed the situation in training, walking from the half way line, placing the ball, taking their run on the whistle of the referee and placing their shot (without any changes of mind).

Everyone knew their role, so when the 90 minutes and extra-time finished goalless, Town powered to victory without missing!

While Wayne Corden and Liam Lawrence missed Mansfield’s first two shoot-out kicks, Rob Edwards and Danny Schofield were unerringly accurate for Town.

Tony Carss – part of Wagner’s staff these days – continued the good work and, while Neil MacKenzie kept Mansfield in it, Lee Fowler completed a 4-1 victory and promotion success.

Fast-forward to 2012 and the match at Wembley which earned Town their current place in the Championship.

Again 0-0 after extra time against Sheffield United, the most remarkable shoot-out in play-off final history finished 8-7 to Town – who became the first team ever to win a shoot-out after missing their first three kicks.

The men to miss were Tommy Miller, Damien Johnson and Alan Lee, but then Peter Clarke, Scott Arfield, Jordan Rhodes, Gary Roberts, Calum Woods, Jack Hunt, Sean Morrison and goalkeeper Alex Smithies all scored.

Keeper Steve Simonsen fired over the bar to seal United’s fate.

Take note Danny Ward and Joel Coleman – it could be you!