Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was in philosophical mood after seeing his side earn a hard-fought draw away to Barnsley.

Despite dominating the opening 45 minutes, Town only had Michael Hefele's header to show for their efforts and were eventually undone by Marley Watkins neat 75 minute finish from an Adam Hammill cross.

Before the game, David Wagner's side were going for a seventh successive league win for the first time since 1982 to pile on the pressure to Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the table.

But despite having a number of chances late on, including three attempts cleared off the line and a man-of-the-match performance by Barnsley keeper Adam Davies, Town could not find an elusive winner.

"There's nothing I can change, we have to accept the result," the German said.

"It's one point, we played very well, we deserved three points but their goalkeeper was in his very best from and we missed too many very good chances.

"However, how we created those chances and how we also defended today was very good.

"The mood is still positive because we performed well and sometimes in football you don't get what you deserved and today was such a day but we take the point and go forward.

"I have no complaints though because I am very happy with how we performed. Everything was perfect today except for the fact we didn't take our chances.

"But it makes no sense to think about this because it is football."

“Once again we showed our identity and I am totally happy with the performance.

“I think we are now 16 or 17 games without defeat and continually playing at a high level so I think this is outstanding.”