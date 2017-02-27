WATCH: Collin Quaner disappointed not to get on t

Saturday’s hard-fought draw away to Barnsley signalled the end of Huddersfield Town ’s frenetic February – in which the club played seven games in 25 days.

Including an impressive FA Cup fifth round draw with Premier League giants Manchester City at the John Smith’s Stadium , Huddersfield Town have remained undefeated throughout the month.

Recording five wins and two draws, including impressive wins over fellow promotion rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United , head coach David Wagner is surely a strong candidate for SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month award.

And the impending FA Charges following the German’s altercation with Leeds United counterpart Garry Monk during the 2-1 win on February 5 should not affect the shortlist for the award or the final decision on it.

The Football Association are still assessing charges made against Wagner and opposite number Monk following events towards the end of Town’s derby success.

It’s alleged that in or around the 89th minute, the two clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, contrary to FA Rule E20(a).

Town head coach Wagner is subject to two alleged breaches of FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour in entering the field of play amounted to improper conduct.

It is further alleged his behaviour upon his return to the vicinity of the technical area amounted to improper conduct.

From Leeds ’ point of view, it is alleged their manager Monk breached FA Rule E3 in that in or around the 89th minute, his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.

Potential punishments – should anyone be found guilty of any of the charges – include touchline bans and fines, but so far there is no word from the FA about their deliberations.

The Examiner contacted the Football Association for an update on these charges and when a final decision would be likely, but the organisation did not comment – stressing only a final decision would be announced, not what stage proceedings were at.

Other potential Manager of the Month candidates could include:

Nigel Clough (Burton Albion): After turning down Nottingham Forest’s approach for their vacant manager’s role, Clough has led the Brewers away from the relegation zone – recording two wins and two draws in the last five encounters.

Neil Warnock (Cardiff City): The former Town boss signed a new deal in South Wales last week after transforming the club from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls.

Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham): Like Warnock, the 48-year old penned a contract extension last week after taking the club to seventh in the Championship, five points off the play-off places with a game in hand.

Simon Grayson (Preston North End): Another former Town manager, PNE remain unbeaten in the month of February. Grayson also recently celebrated four years at Deepdale.