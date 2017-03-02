Behind the scenes at Shaws chutney and relish fac

Manchester City came from behind to ease into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over SkyBet Championship side Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium.

A mistake from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo allowed former City youngster Harry Bunn to fire Town into a surprise early lead before the Premier League giants replied with three goals before half-time.

Leroy Sane equalised, then a Sergio Aguero penalty and Pablo Zabaleta effort put Pep Guardiola's men firmly in command.

Aguero and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho completed the scoring in the second-half to send the hosts through to a Quarter Final clash away to Middlesbrough.

However, Town head coach David Wagner, who watched the game from the stands due to a touchline ban, felt his side did not do themselves justice.

He said: "Of course the start was positive because we went in front but we were not at our best, performance-wise.

"We have shown too much respect, unfortunately, against a very strong Manchester City side.

"Congratulations to Pep -the result was fair. We made too many easy mistakes when we had the ball and when we defended we were not aggressive enough.

“When you play against Manchester City you have to be very aggressive."