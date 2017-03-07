David Wagner happy to be back in the dugout

David Wagner is set to return to the Huddersfield Town dugout for tonight's SkyBet Championship clash with Aston Villa – and he can't wait.

The German boss was given a two-game touchline ban after being found guilty of misconduct by the FA in relation to Town’s 2-1 SkyBet Championship win over Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this month.

And after sitting out his side's defeats away to Manchester City and at home to Newcastle United, the 45-year-old is able to resume his touchline duties for the visit of Aston Villa this evening.

“I am very happy to be back on the touchline,” David Wagner said. “I missed it a lot and didn't like watching from the stands at all.”

“I didn't like the fact you are not part of the game, compared to being in the dug-out.

“You don't have the relationship with individual players, with the team, the game or indeed the fans.

“It's a completely different experience but on the other side, watching from the stand reinforced what a good team we are.”

Despite a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle in the late SkyBet Championship kick-off on Saturday, Wagner was buoyed by the manner of his side's performance in an 'unlucky' defeat.

“We know what we have to do, we are desperate to bounce back with a win at the John Smith's Stadium after the unlucky defeat on Saturday,” said Wagner.

While Huddersfield Town have a near full-strength squad at their disposal with only Danny Ward and Philip Billing facing late fitness tests, Aston Villa have a number of injuries and suspensions to deal with ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire.

Birkir Bjarnason has been ruled out for up to eight weeks while Jack Grealish, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Gabby Agbonlahor and Scott Hogan are also sidelined and Leandro Bacuna suspended.

And although the Villans have endure a torrid season in the Championship following Premier League relegation and currently find themselves in 13 position, they have won the last three league games without conceding.

“Of course, they have a number of injuries and suspensions but if you look at the substitutes bench there is real strength in depth there – they still have real quality,” added David Wagner.