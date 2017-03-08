Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

February’s SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month nominations are set to be released tomorrow and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner must be high on the shortlist.

Town are firmly entrenched in the play-off mix and looking to chase down an automatic play-off spot after a frenetic February in which the club played seven games in 25 days.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on a long-term football legacy Share this video Watch Next

As well as holding Premier League giants Manchester City to an FA Cup Fifth Round draw at the John Smith’s Stadium, the German head coach oversaw five wins and a draw in the league.

Undefeated the entire month, Town only dropped points away to Barnsley at the end of the month after recording impressive wins over fellow promotion rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Reading.

The judging panel consists of former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet Football Trading Manager Paul Lowery.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town Boss David Wagner on being a football manager Share this video Watch Next

The 45-year-old has previously been nominated twice for the accolade – once in August in which he won the award and again in December where he missed out to Brighton & Hove Albion’s Chris Hughton.

August’s win was the first time a Huddersfield Town manager had won the award since Lee Clark in League One in October 2011 and the first at second-tier level since Lou Macari in December 2000.