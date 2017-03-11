WATCH: More still to come from my players, says H

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner hailed a "good but not perfect performance" in his side's 1-0 away win at Brentford.

Dutch winger Rajiv van La Parra scored the only goal of the game to give Town a victory to keep the pressure on both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at the top of the SkyBet Championship.

"I'm very happy and very proud - we trust and believe as a whole in what we are doing and worked unbelievably hard,” he said.

“It was a massive three points against a very good Brentford team and following a busy spell of games.

"Brentford had some very good opportunities as did we but neither side took them. We had chances to kill the game but we didn't so in the end yes, I am happy."

The German insisted the goal, which found the net after touching two Bees players, was Van La Parra's second of the campaign after his strike earlier in the season against former club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He said: "It's a good strike and the keeper was surprised and the ball was in the net so I am happy for Rajiv. We sometimes criticise his end product but today he delivered."

And despite finding themselves just six points off top spot with a game in hand as Newcastle United faltered at home, the German boss refused to be drawn on talk of gate crashing the automatic-promotion places.

"We will only be focused on what we can influence and what we can influence is that we prepare for Bristol City so we can be as good as we can,” he added.