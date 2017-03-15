If Town are promoted, it would be the next fairy

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has issued a warning to his Huddersfield Town team not to look at the table ahead of the trip to Bristol City on Friday night.

Continually quick to play down his own side’s lofty SkyBet Championship position, the German has now cautioned against complacency with the Robins currently languishing in the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers’ mid-week draw away to Fulham saw Lee Johnson’s men slip into the bottom three courtesy of an inferior goal difference.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town performing consistently on a high level - Wagner Share this video Watch Next

And a relegation dogfight is something Wagner is all too familiar with as his Town side struggled for the majority of last season before eventually finishing the campaign in 19th position.

“We know exactly what it is like to be in that situation with your backs against the wall,” David Wagner said.

“We had that feeling the whole of last season – it’s not a comfortable situation to be in but we just have to focus on ourselves – not how our opponents are feeling.”

The German boss’ last outing against a struggling side nearly saw his side come undone at Rotherham United before a last gasp Tommy Smith goal sealed a 3-2 win for Town.

But Wagner insists Bristol City will be an entirely different proposition to the Millers ahead of the clash broadcast live on Sky Sports (7.45pm kick-off).

“You should not look at the table before you play an opponent,” said Wagner. “Bristol City is a different proposition for us - even if they are in the relegation zone at the moment.

“We have to prepare for this game accordingly but if we perform like we did against Rotherham then I will be very happy”

“But then again we have been performing consistently at a high level, even in the defeat against Newcastle United and the draw away to Barnsley.”

The Ashton Gate encounter is the final one of the month with an international break meaning a Championship hiatus before Town face Burton Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium on April 1.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner clarifies those Bundesliga reports Share this video Watch Next

“Everybody is excited, it’s the last game before the international break and we want to finish the very busy February/March period with three wins in a row,” the German added.

“The two victories after the Newcastle defeat shows we are back on track and everyone is confident and excited for this game.”

The side will also be buoyed by the news Huddersfield Town will travel south with a near full strength squad with Harry Bunn and Kasey Palmer the only players definitely ruled out.