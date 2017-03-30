Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner remains defiant that Huddersfield Town's focus remains solely on the SkyBet Championship promotion run-in despite Stuart Webber's imminent departure from the club.

The club have confirmed the Head of Football Operations has been placed on gardening leave amid speculation linking him to Norwich City 's new sporting director role.

And Wagner remained unconcerned by the latest development, believing it will have little effect on the climax to what could be a memorable league campaign.

Speaking during his press conference ahead of the Burton Albion game, the Huddersfield Town boss said: “I am not disappointed about this – this is football business, he has made his decision.

“It is merely another opportunity to demonstrate the team are independent from everything around them – it won't affect the next nine games.

“Our focus is on something much more important than Stuart Webber.”

During his time in West Yorkshire, Webber has transformed Town's scouting operation and was also instrumental in the appointment of boss David Wagner in 2015.

And although appearing philosophical about the expected departure, Wagner was disappointed at how it appears to have materialised.

“Everyone knows how important he was in bringing me to the club but it was the chairman who made the decision to appoint me.

“Stuart did a lot in this job but like everyone who has done something for this club, it would have been nice to leave via the front door.

“Obviously he has decided to use another door but that is his decision”.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Not knowing division makes it hard to make plans for summer Share this video Watch Next

Webber was also fundamental in the summer overhaul of the playing staff which saw a total of 13 new recruits join the club with fears his imminent departure may scupper plans for the next transfer window.

However, Wagner was quick to refute the claims – insisting it was the uncertainty of Huddersfield Town's divisional status which would be more likely to hinder progress.

“We always plan and recruit together – often I would give him advice and he would try to make it happen – sometimes he gave me some names to follow,” added Wagner.

“The problem this season is not who the sporting director is, but the fact we don't know what division we will be playing in next year.

“I like this problem and it's a good problem which we will solve when the time occurs”.