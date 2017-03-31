What was the first football match Huddersfield To

David Wagner says his side are ready for the ‘final chapter’ of the SkyBet Championship season with an ‘interesting’ clash with Burton Albion.

The domestic season reconvenes after a two week international break with Huddersfield Town currently six points adrift of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and a further point behind Newcastle United with a game in hand on both.

In contrast, the visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off) are embroiled in a relegation dogfight, lying one point from the relegation drop zone.

Wagner expects the Brewers to travel to West Yorkshire ready for a fight with the German boss calling on Town fans to show the same passionate home support they have all season.

“It’s a very interesting game, both teams are fighting for something,” said the German boss. "We are both fighting for some very important points.

“We are prepared for a very physical opponent - they have a different approach to playing away than they do at home.

“Because we are playing at home, everyone has to come and create the special atmosphere we need to produce our typically high intensity and energetic game.

“If people want to see Premier League football here next season now is the time to get behind the team.”

The corresponding fixture at the Pirelli Stadium back in December saw a tight affair with few chances before Nahki Wells struck a late winner to seal all three points for Town.

But with Burton boss Nigel Clough bringing in a raft of new players during the January Transfer Window, Wagner believes there is nothing that can be taken from the previous encounter.

“It’s a different game – our preparation for this game is not the same as the previous one,” he said.

“They have had a lot of new signings since then – maybe only three or four that appeared against us are likely to start so it’s a different opponent we will face on Saturday.

“They have shown they have enough to survive in this league but the John Smith’s Stadium is our fortress.

“We are very confident going into this final chapter of the season– April is an interesting month and we have great momentum going into it.”