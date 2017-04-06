Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town demolished Norwich City with boss David Wagner declaring afterwards the result was a 'big step' towards guaranteeing a SkyBet Championship play-off place.

The German head coach's team dominated throughout but were made to wait for the opening goal before Elias Kachunga broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.

That was quickly followed by a second and third for the Huddersfield Town cause through Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells as the side got back to winning ways after two successive league defeats.

The win moves Town back up to third in the table, ten points ahead of seventh placed Fulham FC with a game in hand on the Cottagers.

"There is a long way to go but this is a big step towards a play-off position,” said David Wagner after the 3-0 victory. “And that would be an unbelievable achievement for this club.

"We are still the small dog Huddersfield Town - we know where we have come from and we know how hard it is to win in the Championship."

The result was the club's biggest league victory since beating Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road last March and the perfect response to critics who suggested the side were feeling the pressure of the promotion race over the past few weeks.

"I've said all along, but people don't believe me, that we don't feel any pressure,” Wagner added.

“We are enjoying what we are doing - the players trust each other and believe in what we are doing.

"I am delighted about the performance all over the pitch. It was a totally deserved win and I am very proud of the players.

"We were poor against Bristol City but you try to learn and get better and we were unlucky to lose against Burton. Tonight we showed what we are capable of.”