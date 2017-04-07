Queues outside the ticket office as season cards

David Wagner is fully aware of the threat Nottingham Forest may pose his Huddersfield Town side ahead of the weekend SkyBet Championship clash.

The German boss takes his side to the City Ground buoyed by the mid-week 3-0 home victory over Norwich City and looking for another win to take a step closer to guaranteeing a play-off spot.

And although Forest lie in 20th place and only a point above the relegation zone, Wagner believes they still have more than enough to cause problems should Town not be at the top of their game.

Following a run of just two points from a possible 21 and only two clean sheets in 30 games, Forest parted company with boss Philippe Montanier in January.

And after Gary Brazil’s spell in interim control, former Brentford FC and Glasgow Rangers manager Mark Warburton was announced as successor last month.

The 54-year-old has since overseen two draws and a defeat during the infancy of his City Ground managerial career while simultaneously attempting to change the side’s overall style of play.

Under Warburton Forest have adopted an expansive approach in an effort to utilise the forward firepower of ten goal top scorer Britt Assombalonga.

But Wagner remains confident his side are prepared and fully focused for whatever their hosts throw at them on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

“We are aware of their situation but there will be no surprises when we play them,” David Wagner said.

“They have changed their style more or less completely under the new manager and it will be a tough opponent.

“They are always able to score but perhaps have some problems defensively.

“But we can only focus on ourselves and it will be a big opportunity for us to get a second win in a row.”

And the German Head Coach will travel down to Nottinghamshire with no further injury worries with both Chris Lowe and Michael Hefele likely to recover from the knocks they received during the Norwich City win.

Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn may also be back in contention but there are still no definite return dates for on-loan Chelsea duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown.