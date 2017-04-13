Huddersfield Town approach every game the same, s

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Head Coach David Wagner is determined to put right the wrongs of Huddersfield Town's poor defeat at Deepdale earlier this season.

In the corresponding fixture back in October, Preston North End eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory courtesy of goals from Tom Clarke, Alex Baptiste and Paul Gallagher before Nahki Wells grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

And it's a defeat which Wagner admits still 'hurts' ahead of tomorrow afternoon's re-match at the John Smith's Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

“That defeat still hurts and we like to correct something that we have done wrong,” the German boss said.

“It's three points we missed in the first part of the season and we will try to correct it tomorrow.

“They are a very tough opponent, a strong side – we've seen this in the first game but we are prepared and aware of what is in front of us.”